From Gorran Movement to KDP: Official resigns to support KDP’s electoral bid in upcoming elections

Shafaq News/ Walid Suleiman, head of the electoral list for the Kurdish Change Movement (Gorran) in Duhok, has resigned from the movement to join the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

At a press conference in the Zakho Independent Administration with KDP Eighth Branch official Omar Oryee, Suleiman stated, “Today, I announce my resignation from the Change Movement and my joining of the KDP. I support the party's electoral list in the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections.”

In turn, Oryee welcomed Suleiman's decision to join the party, stating, “This step represents additional support for the party in the upcoming electoral process.”

Notably, the KDP is a leading political force in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, known for its substantial regional and national influence. Founded in 1946 by Mustafa Barzani, a key figure in the Kurdish nationalist movement, the KDP has long championed the rights of Kurds, advocating for autonomy within Iraq.

Currently led by Masoud Barzani, the KDP has become the most prominent party in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The KDP holds 45 seats in the Kurdish Parliament, making it the largest party. Nationally, the KDP is also a significant player, with 31 seats in the Iraqi Parliament, ranking as the fourth largest party.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).