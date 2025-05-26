Chaldean Archbishop hails President Barzani’s Christian support in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Matti Warda praised Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for his continued support of Iraq’s Christian community.

Speaking at the opening of the Church Endowment Administration Conference in Erbil on Monday, Warda, who also chairs the Catholic University’s Board of Trustees in Erbil, described Barzani’s presence as a “powerful gesture” of solidarity and respect for Christian heritage.

“This is a pivotal moment in preserving Christian identity in Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region,” he said, highlighting church endowments as “vital links” to the community’s historical roots and crediting the Region’s leadership with protecting religious freedoms and fostering coexistence.

Referencing scripture, Warda framed the Church’s role as one of responsible stewardship and pointed to Article 43 of the Iraqi Constitution, which guarantees religious groups the right to manage their institutions—affirming their authority to protect and sustain their legacy.