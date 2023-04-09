President of Kurdistan Region congratulates Christians on Easter

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his warmest congratulations to Christians on the occasion of Easter.

In a statement released today, Barzani said, "We congratulate the Christian brothers and sisters in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world on the occasion of the Resurrection of Christ, wishing them a peaceful and joyful holiday, and hoping for their success."

He added that "On this blessed holiday, we affirm the importance of developing a culture of beautiful coexistence and tolerance among the religious and ethnic components in Kurdistan, which is of utmost importance to the identity of Kurdistan and a source of pride for us."

The President of the Region continued to reassure Christians and all other components that "we will always remain protectors of this culture and their rights and freedoms."