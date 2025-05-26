President Barzani: Protecting minority rights is a principle not a slogan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Monday that safeguarding the rights of all components in Kurdistan is a deeply held principle, not a mere slogan.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is home to a diverse mosaic of ethnic and religious communities, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Armenians, Yazidis, and Shabaks.

Speaking at the opening of the Church Endowments Administration Conference in Erbil, Barzani said that his participation reflects clear support for all components of the Kurdistan Region, especially for Christian citizens, “who are an essential part of the fabric of this society and Kurdistan’s shared history.”

“This land has been known for thousands of years as a place of peaceful coexistence, acceptance of others, and fair participation in rights and duties.”

He stressed that minority rights are not symbolic rhetoric, but “firm principles and concepts we genuinely believe in,” adding that peaceful partnership must be the foundation of society.

Barzani recalled that since the establishment of the Kurdistan Parliament, there has been a strong emphasis on inclusive representation, noting that peaceful coexistence has been a key factor in Kurdistan’s stability and strength.

Barzani reiterated that the diverse communities of the Kurdistan Region “are not guests, but an inherent and rooted part of this land.”

“Kurdistan has always embraced all, historically providing space for freedom and peaceful coexistence,” he said. “Achieving these principles can only be done through a clear legal framework that guarantees rights and protects diversity.”

He called for accelerating the passage of a dedicated law for the management of Christian endowments that aligns with Iraqi legislation and ensures protection against encroachments.

“Such a law would not only be a legal framework but a clear message that Christians’ rights are protected, their presence is guaranteed, and their ancestral heritage is safeguarded.”