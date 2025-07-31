President Barzani upholds equal rights for all in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equal citizenship and the full inclusion of all ethnic and religious communities.

During a meeting with Aydin Maruf, the Regional Minister for Minorities Affairs, Barzani emphasized that the rights and responsibilities of citizenship must apply equally to all groups, describing peaceful coexistence and mutual respect as essential pillars of the Region’s identity.

In turn, Maruf praised minority communities for what he called a prevailing “culture of coexistence” in Kurdistan, highlighting their active role across all sectors of public life.