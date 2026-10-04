Shafaq News- London/ Erbil

British businessman and philanthropist Lord Michael Ashcroft described the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as a peaceful and prosperous part of the Middle East, warning that the withdrawal of US forces could leave the KRI more exposed to attacks, the Express reported.

Writing for the British newspaper after a four-day visit to Erbil at the invitation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ashcroft said he was struck by the Kurdistan Region’s modern development, economic activity and coexistence among different ethnic and religious communities.

According to the Express, the KRI has faced more than 1,000 drone and missile attacks since February, with more than 30 people killed and over 150 injured.

During his visit, Ashcroft met Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, KDP President, Leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who all voiced concerns about the impact of the US military withdrawal.

“I fear the scenario of 2014 [the ISIS arrival] may return,” Masoud Barzani told him, referring to the militant group’s advance across parts of Iraq including the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said Erbil remains vulnerable to aerial attacks and lacks adequate air defences.

“We are not after hand-outs or boots on the ground, but we are powerless and defenceless against air attacks. We are on our own in a hostile environment,” he told Ashcroft.

Despite the security concerns, Ashcroft praised the KRI’s modern cities, historic sites, mountains and investment opportunities. He visited Erbil Citadel and the Martyrs’ Memorial and described tourism and foreign investment as areas with significant potential.

The Express report also traced Kurdistan’s long history of conflict, from Saddam Hussein’s campaign against the Kurds to the fight against ISIS, while noting Erbil’s efforts to maintain relations with its neighbours.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who visited the KRI in 2015, described it as “an oasis in the turmoil.” Ashcroft said he shared that assessment and expressed hope that it would eventually achieve the future its people seek.

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