President Barzani meets İmralı Delegation, peace push intensifies

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday with the İmralı delegation in Erbil.

The group, which arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday, carried a message from Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Keskin Bayındır, head of the delegation, said in a briefing with several media outlets that the meeting focused on the Kurdish issue and the vital role of the peace process. "The success of this process is essential for all Kurdish people," Bayındır emphasized.

President Barzani reaffirmed his full support for the peace process, stressing that peaceful solutions are crucial for ensuring regional stability and safeguarding Kurdish rights.

Earlier, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani had welcomed the İmralı delegation, which included Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder, at the Saladin Resort. Their discussions focused on the broader political developments, the ongoing peace process in Turkiye, and the details of their meetings with Abdullah Öcalan.

Masoud Barzani underscored the importance of collective efforts in supporting peace, saying, "The peace process is crucial, and all sides must cooperate to ensure its success. I am ready to support these efforts."

The İmralı group consists of politicians and figures with prior experience engaging with Öcalan, who has been imprisoned at Imrali prison in Turkiye since 1999, serving a life sentence. These meetings are taking place amidst ongoing regional discussions regarding the future of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group with a complicated and disputed history in both Turkiye and northern Iraq.