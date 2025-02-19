PM Barzani backs Turkiye peace push

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) revealed on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan, briefed PM Barzani on their efforts to support dialogue in Turkiye, describing the pursuit of peace and resolution of the Kurdish issue as an “urgent necessity.” They said a “new phase” had emerged in Turkiye, praising President Barzani’s role in supporting these efforts.

PM Barzani, in turn, expressed support for the peace process, emphasizing the importance of “seizing every opportunity to achieve peace and stability” in the Region. He affirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to provide “any form of cooperation and coordination” to end cycles of violence.

Earlier, the group met the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s head Bafel Talabani in Al-Sulaymaniyah. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani had earlier received the group that brought a message from Öcalan in Erbil, the Region’s capital. The delegation also held talks with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to discuss political developments, the peace process in Turkiye, and the details of their meetings with Öcalan.