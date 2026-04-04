Barzanis urge justice for Feyli Kurds on 46th anniversary

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish leaders on Saturday urged Baghdad to ensure justice and compensation for Feyli Kurds, marking the 46th anniversary of their persecution under Iraq’s former Baathist regime.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani described April 4 as a painful chapter in Kurdish history, citing mass killings, forced displacement, and identity-based discrimination. He referred to the execution of thousands of young people, confiscation of identity documents, and deportation of tens of thousands of families, portraying the campaign as systematic and inhumane.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on federal authorities to fulfill legal and constitutional duties toward affected families. He urged fair compensation for Feyli Kurds as well as those impacted by chemical attacks, the Anfal campaign, and other abuses.

Today marks the 46th anniversary of the Genocide of the Feyli Kurds, in which thousands of Feyli Kurds were killed, disappeared and displaced by the former Ba'athist regime. Once again, we remind the federal government of its moral, legal and constitutional responsibility to… pic.twitter.com/hiJlfSUJXJ — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 4, 2026

Hundreds of thousands of Feyli Kurds, a Shiite Kurdish community concentrated in Baghdad and eastern Iraq, were deported to Iran during the 1970s and 1980s, while thousands of others were detained or went missing, with many families still seeking information about their fate. Efforts to compensate victims and restore confiscated rights and property have remained limited.

Read more: Feyli Kurds: A “blood-stained” wound still awaiting justice after 46years