Barzani: we are ready to cooperate with Baghdad to enhance electric power production

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received today the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Majid Hantoush.

A statement issued by the regional government said that the two parties discussed the electricity situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides to increase energy production in power plants.

Barzani expressed full readiness to cooperate and coordinate with the Federal Ministry of Electricity and the national network to implement joint electrical projects.

He pointed out that Iraq possesses rich natural and human resources that need to be well invested to improve the lives of citizens.