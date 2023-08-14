Barzani meets coalition forces to discuss security efforts

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani held discussions with a high-level delegation from the General Command of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, focusing on counterterrorism efforts and various security matters.

According to a statement from Barzani's office received by Shafaq News Agency, the delegation included both former Coalition Forces commander General Matthew McFarland and General Joel Fowler, the new commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria.

During his visit to bid farewell and introduce the new Coalition Forces commander, General McFarland expressed his satisfaction with the successful coordination with the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region throughout the past period. He commended the role of the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorists and affirmed that the Coalition Forces will continue to coordinate with the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region in the upcoming phase.

Barzani thanked General McFarland for his efforts and welcomed the new commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, General Joel Fowler. He emphasized the importance of coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the international coalition.

The meeting was attended by the U.S. Consul General in Erbil, Ervin Hicks, who concluded his mission in the Kurdistan Region. Hicks bid farewell to Barzani, expressing his satisfaction with his work in the Kurdistan Region during the past period, as stated in the press release.