Barzani meets German delegation to strengthen ties and address key issues

Shafaq News / Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a German delegation today, Wednesday, which included the Deputy Minister of State for Cooperation and Development, Jochen Flasbarth, and the Deputy Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Werner Kätzer.

According to a statement issued by the government, the meeting, attended by the German Ambassador to Iraq and the German Consul General in Erbil, discussed ways to enhance relations between Germany and the Kurdistan Region, as well as addressing controversial issues between the region and the federal government.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Germany's support to the Kurdistan Region, particularly in combating ISIS terrorism and recognizing the genocide committed against the Yazidis.

He also reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's desire to elevate relations with Germany in all fields. Masrour Barzani stressed the importance of holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections as scheduled later this year.

The meeting also highlighted the reforms implemented by the ninth ministerial formation, particularly concerning the digitization of public services, the situation in camps for internally displaced persons and refugees, providing a suitable platform for their voluntary return to their homes, and the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement. The negative impacts of climate change were also addressed during the meeting.