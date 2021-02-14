Report

Barzani and Plasschaert stress the need to solve the Baghdad-Erbil disputes constitutionally

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-14T13:17:11+0000
Barzani and Plasschaert stress the need to solve the Baghdad-Erbil disputes constitutionally

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, agreed with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on the need to solve the Erbil-Baghdad disputes according to the constitution."

The Presidency of the Regional Government said in a statement that Barzani received Plasschaert today, and discussed with her the latest developments in the country, as well as the ongoing negotiations between the regional government and the federal government and ways to solve the problems between the two sides, especially regarding Kurdistan's share in the federal budget for 2021.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed on the necessity to solve the problems between the region and the federal government within the framework of the constitution and to guarantee financial rights and dues for the Kurdistan Region.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that both parties emphasized the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement in order to bring peace and stability to the region.

