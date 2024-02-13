Barzani, Erdogan Discuss Iraq, Regional Developments in Dubai

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Dubai on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, which is being held in Dubai.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Barzani and Erdogan discussed a range of issues, including the fight against terrorism, the political situation in Iraq, and the economic development of the KRG.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the KRG and Turkey.