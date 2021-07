Shafaq News/ A security force affiliated with the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) apprehended four members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Syria (KDP-Syria), a source revealed.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, a source of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS), "masked men from the Autonomous Administration arrested on Saturday Ezzideen Mulla and Muhammad Dham Ayu in Qamishli, and Muhammad Saleh Ahmed Shlal Dayrik's countryside."

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) also arrested another member of the party, Journalist Barzan Hussein, in al-Maabadah late last night, Saturday.