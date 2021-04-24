Asayish expanded the truce with Syrian National Defense Forces in Qamishli

Shafaq News / The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in Northeastern Syria announced, on Saturday, that the second round of negotiations with the Syrian government forces had failed.

Asayish Media Center said in a statement, "The negotiations did not reach any solution because of the intransigence of some of the Syrian Regime's parties.”

The Statement affirmed, "By committing to our humanitarian principles, the Truce, which was announced on Friday, will be kept until tomorrow, Sunday, April 25 at 1000 a.m. to continue the negotiations and find a permanent solution for the mercenaries' transgression towards the people and our forces."

Meanwhile; Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Qamishli said; on Saturday, the Asayish forces handed over the bodies of three National Defense Forces to the Syrian government through the Relations Committee of the Russian Forces in Qamishli.

Our correspondent added that the Asayish forces began “combing the areas they recently controlled in Tay neighborhood.”

The conflict escalated in the past two days between the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of the Autonomous Administration and the National Defense Forces of the Syrian government in the vicinity of Tay neighborhood south of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the Asayish reinforced on Wednesday night its presence by deploying military armored vehicles and establishing security points and barriers at the entrances to the areas controlled by Syrian government forces in the city.

Our correspondent said the two sided clashed and the Asayish stormed parts of Tay neighborhood, where the National Defense Forces are located which led to panic among residents, and displacement of dozens of families.

Asayish said one leader was killed, and the Syrian National Defense Forces announced that three of its members died. Sources indicated that more than 15 fighters from both sides were wounded.