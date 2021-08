Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces of north and east Syria (Asayish) arrested an ISIS leader in al-Hasakah.

The Asayish said in a statement that in coordination with the Global Coalition forces, they managed to arrest an ISIS leader who assassinated civilians and soldiers and supported other terrorists.

Yesterday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Global Coalition forces arrested an ISIS leader in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.