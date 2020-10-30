An attack disrupts Oil exportation from Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Friday that it had suspended its oil exports due to an attack that targeted the pipeline carrying crude oil.

The region exports oil through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, from which it is loaded on sea tankers before it finds its way to global markets.

The government said in a statement that on October 28, that the pipeline carrying the region's oil exports was targeted, which caused the flow of crude to stop.

The government strongly condemned the attack, adding, "will not in any way allow our interests to be threatened… Investigations are ongoing to reveal the perpetrators of the attack".

Yesterday, PKK media platforms published a statement saying that the party fighters blew up the oil pipeline at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Mardin, in northeastern Turkey.

This attack comes a few days after the Kurdistan Regional Security Council announced the dismantling of a 12-person PKK cell that was planning to launch attacks on diplomats and capital owners.