Amedspor visits Iraqi Kurdistan to expand sports and civil society cooperation

Shafaq News– Erbil

The executive board of Amedspor, a football club based in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, visited the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday as part of efforts to broaden cooperation with sports institutions and civil society organizations.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the delegation met with aimed at building ties with relevant sports bodies and civil society actors, while opening channels for future collaboration on community-oriented initiatives.

During the meeting, the Amedspor board discussed ways in which sports can contribute to social cohesion and cross-community engagement. The delegation also outlined the club’s background, including its establishment, organizational structure, and activities, noting that Amedspor promotes messages of peace, coexistence, and brotherhood through sport.

Barzani welcomed the delegation and voiced support for initiatives that use sports as a platform for cooperation and humanitarian values, stressing their importance in diverse and multicultural societies.