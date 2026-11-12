Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Civil society organizations in Al-Sulaymaniyah launched a five-day fundraising campaign on Thursday to support families affected by recent flooding in Erbil, collecting money, clothing, and household essentials.

At a press conference, campaign coordinator Hero Salih called on residents and businesses to contribute, stressing, “Erbil is not just a city; it belongs to all of us, and its suffering is felt throughout Kurdistan.” Organizers, she said, would accept donations daily from 1 p.m. local time until late evening and maintain records to ensure transparency in their distribution.

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) began delivering kerosene, food baskets, clothing, and household furnishings to Erbil’s Sibrdan and Sheikh Ahmed neighborhoods on Wednesday. BCF President Musa Ahmed reported that 1,447 locations and more than 1,000 vehicles were damaged, while 547 families suffered property losses.

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall swept across the Kurdistan Region, killing two people in Erbil, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani ordered assistance for affected residents, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s parliamentary bloc called on Baghdad to compensate victims.

Read more: Heavy rain and floods sever Kirkuk–Erbil highway