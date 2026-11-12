Shafaq News- Baghdad

A farmer suffered serious burns on Thursday when an explosive remnant of war detonated in the Bir Al-Hammam area near Al-Latifiyah, south of Baghdad, Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, stated.

Iraq remains heavily contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance from decades of conflict, including the war against ISIS. The UN Mine Action Service estimates that approximately 2,583 square kilometers remain contaminated, posing particular risks to farmers, shepherds, and other rural workers. Official figures show that more than 30,000 people have been killed or injured by explosive remnants of war since 2003.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat