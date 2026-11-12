Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Thursday condemned “unjustified campaigns” against Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, accusing the United States and Saudi Arabia of targeting the group over its support for Gaza and Yemen.

In a statement, the Houthi Political Bureau said the alleged campaigns served US and Saudi interests, calling on Iraqi factions to “unite in confronting conspiracies and challenges facing the country.”

The bureau noted that “all Iraqi resistance factions needed to strengthen cooperation to counter hostile schemes targeting the Iraqi people and other groups in Iraq”, as well as communities across the Arab and Islamic world.

The statement praised Kataib Hezbollah and the Iraqi people for their positions “in support of Palestine and their role in fighting ISIS and extremist groups, commending Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi “for his support for Yemen and the Yemeni people.”

On September 28, Abdulaziz Bin Habtour, a member of Sanaa’s Houthi-run Supreme Political Council and former prime minister,told Shafaq News that the groups’ leaders in Iraq and Houthis were in “continuous and ongoing coordination” through “private channels.”