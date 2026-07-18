Al-Sulaymaniyah airport partially grounds flights, Erbil remains operational

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Erbil

Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport suspended two flights to Istanbul and Amman, while other operations continued without disruption, amid several Iranian strikes reported across the Kurdistan Region, an airport official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Erbil International Airport, meanwhile, disclosed no interruptions to its operations, confirming that air traffic remained on schedule.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that departures and arrivals at both Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah international airports had been suspended.

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