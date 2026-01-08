Al-Sulaymaniyah: Groups urge halt to attacks on Aleppo districts

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, Kurdish groups backing Syria’s Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, known as Rojava, called for an immediate halt to attacks on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafieh neighborhoods in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Speaking at a press conference in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah, Fathallah Husseini, a representative of Rojava Kurdistan, said the two predominantly Kurdish districts had come under heavy attack, causing widespread damage and spreading fear among residents.

“These attacks deepen the humanitarian crisis, particularly for the Kurdish population,” Husseini added.

Meanwhile, Rubar Majid of the Rojava Support Front accused Syrian authorities of breaching ceasefire understandings and warned that unilateral security measures could lead to further escalation.

Earlier today, Syrian military authorities imposed a curfew in Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafieh and opened “humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to leave areas of fighting, after the death of at least eight civilians and the injury of 57 others over the past three days in shelling and drone attacks, according to Kurdish internal security forces, known as Asayish.

Clashes have flared intermittently in and around the two districts, with both the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces accusing each other of violating existing agreements.