Al-Sulaymaniyah protest over Syria violence

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Hundreds protested in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Saturday to denounce shelling targeting Kurdish-dominated areas in Syria and attacks that have forced civilians to flee their homes.

Armed clashes over the past five days between the government armed groups and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo, northern Syria, have killed more than 10 civilians and injured around 100 others, in addition to the deaths and injuries of more than 30 fighters from both camps, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

Protesters marched through the city center, raising Kurdistan Region flags and calling for an end to what they described as ongoing aggression, while rejecting the targeting of civilians for political or military reasons.

Continued shelling has forced Kurdish families to flee their homes and could worsen the humanitarian situation, the participants indicated, calling on the international community to urgently intervene to stop attacks on civilians and hold armed groups accountable.

On Friday, a solidarity march was also held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, condemning tensions in the Syrian city of Aleppo.