Solidarity march held in Erbil over Syria’s Aleppo clashes

Shafaq News– Erbil

Hundreds of residents in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, took part on Friday in a solidarity march condemning the escalating tensions in Syria’s Aleppo.

The march comes against the backdrop of recent clashes between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), leaving more than 10 civilians killed and around 100 others injured, in addition to at least 20 casualties among fighters from both sides, with each party trading blame over who initiated the fighting.

Ahmad Sheikh Mousa, a Syrian Kurd, told Shafaq News that events in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods had displaced thousands of people, adding that many innocent lives were lost as a result of the military operations.

Saman Arshad, a resident of Erbil, said that his participation was intended to show solidarity with the Kurdish people. He noted, "Kurds had suffered injustices in the past and stressed that he did not want to see the same tragedy repeated for Syrian Kurds."