Al-Sulaymaniyah: Artists showcase Arabic, Kurdish scripts

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Iraqi Center for Calligraphy and Ornamentation in al-Sulaymaniyah hosted an art exhibition on Sunday, bringing together more than 40 artists and calligraphers from across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Ari Jumaa, head of the center, told Shafaq News that the exhibition displayed over 65 works of art. “The collection featured traditional Arabic scripts such as Kufic, Diwani, and Thuluth, alongside contemporary decorative pieces in Kurdish script,” he said.

Jumaa explained that the exhibition is part of a broader series of cultural and artistic efforts aimed at preserving the heritage of Arabic and Kurdish calligraphy and engaging younger generations with this artistic tradition.

“The exhibition drew significant interest from art and calligraphy enthusiasts,” he noted, emphasizing that “the variety of artistic schools and techniques on display reflects the depth and vibrancy of al-Sulaymaniyah’s art scene.”

In addition to the gallery, the event offered brief workshops on modern calligraphy and ornamentation techniques.