After a "successful visit to UAE", PM Barzani returns to Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani returned to the capital of the Region, Erbil, after a "successful visit to the United Arab Emirates", a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said earlier today, Wednesday.

The statement said that Prime Minister Barzani met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other senior government officials in the Gulf state.

Throughout the meetings, the Prime Minister discussed ways to enhance the economic and humanitarian ties of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the United Arab Emirates.

PM Barzani shed light upon the progress of the political process in Iraq and the Middle East, laying emphasis upon the need to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in the region to achieve sustainable development and a brighter future for its people.

Yesterday, the head of the Board of investment in the Kurdistan Region, Mohammad Shukri Mohammad Saeed, said the Emirati companies will be implementing investment projects in the region very soon.

Saeed told Shafaq News agency that PM Masrour Barzani is holding talks with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi, noting that several meetings had been held to agree with UAE companies on investing in the region.

He added that a delegation of UAE companies specialized in agriculture and sustainable energy will visit the Region soon, to assess the available investment opportunities in the Region.

The Iraqi official said that PM Barzani's visit to Abu Dhabi will positively affect the economic and political situation.

Emirati investors are willing to invest in many fields, including agriculture, sustainable energy, and dam construction, Saeed added.