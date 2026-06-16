Abdi, Barrack set for Erbil talks on SDF-Damascus deal

Shafaq News- Erbil

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi is expected to meet Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and US Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, a source within the SDF told Shafaq News on Tuesday, as talks continue over the implementation of agreements between the Kurdish-led force and the Syrian government.

Discussions between Abdi, who arrived in Kurdistan yesterday, and the US envoy will focus on the integration of SDF forces into Syrian state institutions and the implementation of the January 29, 2026 agreement between the SDF and Damascus, which provides for a halt to hostilities, the withdrawal of military units from contact lines, and the deployment of Syrian Interior Ministry forces in Hasakah and Qamishli.

The meetings coincide with the arrival in Erbil of members of the Kurdish National Council's (KNC) presidential body. A source told Shafaq News that council officials will hold talks with Kurdistan Region leaders over the coming days before returning to Syria to prepare for a council conference.

Barrack arrived in Erbil on Tuesday and met Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after holding talks in Baghdad a day earlier with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The discussions covered bilateral relations as well as security, energy, and trade issues.

Kurdistan has repeatedly hosted high-level meetings involving Abdi, Barrack, and Kurdish officials as part of efforts to advance dialogue between the SDF and the Syrian government.