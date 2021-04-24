A PKK official called the Iraqi government to confront the “Turkish army's incursion”

Shafaq News / An official in the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party called, on Saturday, the Iraqi government to confront the “Turkish army's incursion” into border areas in Kurdistan Region.

"The Turkish army targeted several border areas in Duhok Governorate, in conjunction with clashes between PKK militants and the Turkish army that are still going on until now and on the the anniversary of the Armenian genocide," Hiwa Zagros, the spokesperson for the military wing of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) told Shafaq News Agency.

He pointed out that "PKK members are clashing with the Turkish army to push it to withdraw from some areas," calling on the Iraqi government to "confront the Turkish occupation because these attacks target Kurdistan and the Turkish army aimed to carry out a genocide against the Kurds."

It is noteworthy that Turkey has frequently launched air strikes on the Region’s border villages.

The PKK insurgency in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast began in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

PKK rejects repeated calls from the Region and the Iraqi government to leave Iraq because of its fighting with Turkey which killed and displaced thousands of people.