The Turkish army is cutting trees and selling them to the region's residents, an official reveals

Shafaq News / Hashem Kuli, an official in Kashani village, north of Batavia district, revealed on Saturday that the Turkish soldiers stationed on the village's outskirts are cutting down natural trees and selling them to the citizens of the area to be used for heating.

Kuli told Shafaq News agency that his village had been evacuated from its residents since the summer of this year due to clashes between the Turkish army and the PKK, adding that these clashes and Turkish attacks caused great material losses to the properties and farms of citizens, especially after Turkish forces were stationed on the hills overlooking the village.

Turkey has recently intensified its air and artillery bombardment on the Kurdistan region's border areas for several months. Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.