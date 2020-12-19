Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Turkish army is cutting trees and selling them to the region's residents, an official reveals

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-19T12:01:50+0000
The Turkish army is cutting trees and selling them to the region's residents, an official reveals

Shafaq News / Hashem Kuli, an official in Kashani village, north of Batavia district, revealed on Saturday that the Turkish soldiers stationed on the village's outskirts are cutting down natural trees and selling them to the citizens of the area to be used for heating.

Kuli told Shafaq News agency that his village had been evacuated from its residents since the summer of this year due to clashes between the Turkish army and the PKK, adding that these clashes and Turkish attacks caused great material losses to the properties and farms of citizens, especially after Turkish forces were stationed on the hills overlooking the village.

Turkey has recently intensified its air and artillery bombardment on the Kurdistan region's border areas for several months. Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

related

Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Date: 2020-09-06 11:30:10
Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Date: 2020-09-08 17:11:18
The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Date: 2020-09-18 12:04:48
Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-01 18:22:01
Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Turkish artillery targets areas north of Duhok

Date: 2020-12-13 09:52:06
Turkish artillery targets areas north of Duhok