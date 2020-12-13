Report

Turkish artillery targets areas north of Duhok

Date: 2020-12-13T09:52:06+0000
Shafaq News / A local official reported that the Turkish army's artillery targeted the outskirts of Kani Masi district, north of Duhok governorate.

The director of the sub-district, Serbest Akrawi, told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish army artillery shelled this morning the vicinity of Kista village, east of Kani Masi.

No causalities were registered. 

Today, a security source in Duhok stated that three citizens' bodies had been found, after the Turkish shelling targeted Derluk district about nine days ago.

Turkey has recently intensified its air and artillery bombardment on the Kurdistan region's border areas for several months. Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

