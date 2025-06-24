+785K biometric voters registered in Duhok ahead of November’s elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in Duhok announced that over 785,000 voters have completed biometric registration, making them eligible to participate in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Khalid Abbas, head of the Duhok office, confirmed that the commission has now entered the candidate registration phase, accepting applications from political parties, coalitions, and independents. So far, only four candidates have submitted their applications, with the deadline set for June 26.

As for logistical preparations, Abbas stated that the office has begun early planning to ensure a smooth and transparent voting process. The IHEC warehouses in Duhok have been cleared and prepared, and ballot boxes have been shipped to South Korea for final inspection. These boxes are being fitted with facial recognition cameras, which will serve as a backup identification system if fingerprint verification fails — a measure aimed at ensuring voter participation and preventing disenfranchisement.

In a related development, the IHEC has launched an online portal for those interested in working as election staff. Applications will remain open until July 6, with the Duhok office needing at least 10,000 personnel to operate polling stations across the province.