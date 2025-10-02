Kurdistan’s Duhok ready for November polls: +750K voters expected

Shafaq News – Duhok

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Duhok has finalized preparations for Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections, with nearly 780,000 voters expected to participate.

Duhok will elect 11 representatives to the 329-seat Iraqi parliament, consisting of eight men, three women, and one seat reserved under the Christian quota.

IHEC’s Duhok director, Khalid Abbas, told Shafaq News that 59 candidates will compete across 278 polling centers housing about 1,600 polling stations, adding, “25,000 displaced voters will cast their ballots at 22 designated sites throughout the province.”

The official campaign period begins at midnight Thursday and continues through November 8, with Abbas confirming coordination with local authorities to regulate campaign activities, allocate poster and rally spaces, and monitor violations that could carry legal consequences.

He also urged roughly 85,000 eligible voters who have not yet collected their electoral cards to do so immediately to guarantee participation on election day.

