Duhok: +34K IDPs eligible to vote in Iraq polls

Shafaq News – Duhok

More than 34,000 displaced people in Duhok province will be eligible to vote in Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Saturday.

Khalid Abbas, head of IHEC’s Duhok office, told Shafaq News the commission is coordinating with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement to verify the identities of displaced residents, both in and outside formal camps. To support this process, IHEC has deployed over 20 mobile teams to update voter records ahead of opening dedicated polling stations.

Abbas also emphasized that returnees who have gone back to their home districts must vote there, rather than in the camps.

According to official figures, Duhok currently hosts 15 displacement camps with more than 3,300 people, most of them from Sinjar after fleeing the ISIS incursion in 2014.

Earlier today, Abbas confirmed in a press conference that Duhok will hold 11 parliamentary seats: eight for men, three for women, and one reserved for the Christian quota.