Erbil election office records two complaints amid high turnout in special vote
Shafaq News/
The Independent High Electoral Commission's office in Erbil reported a 70%
voter turnout during the special parliamentary elections by noon on Friday,
with only two complaints filed.
Marwan
Mohammed, Director of the Erbil Election Office, told Shafaq News, "As the
election commission, we believe that today's process was fair and transparent,
with no significant violations reported."
He added,
"The Erbil office recorded two complaints, and the commission has released
its participation report, indicating that 70% of voters had cast their ballots
by noon in Erbil."
Mohammed
further noted that no observations had been received yet from local or
international organizations overseeing the elections. "These organizations
have the right to write reports on the process and submit them to higher
authorities, after which they will be forwarded to the Independent High
Electoral Commission for review," he said.
The special
voting day, held exclusively for Peshmerga forces and internal security
personnel, began at 7 a.m. with 165 polling centers open across the Kurdistan
Region and ended at 6:00 p.m.
By noon,
turnout figures showed 77% participation in Duhok, 67% in Al-Sulaymaniyah, and
64% in Halabja. The last estimated percentage of participation in Kirkuk
reached 50% by 3:30 p.m.
Earlier
today, Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed, the head of the Board of Commissioners of
Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), described the voting
process for the Kurdistan Parliament’s sixth term as "smooth and
orderly."
A total of
1,091 candidates, including men and women, are competing for 100 seats in the
regional parliament, five of which are reserved for minority communities as
part of a quota system.
According to
the election law, at least 30 seats must be allocated to women.
The
Kurdistan Region has 2,899,578 registered voters, of whom 215,960 were eligible
to participate in the special vote. The remaining 2,683,618 voters will cast their
ballots in the general election scheduled for Sunday.