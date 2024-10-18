Kurdistan Region special vote for parliamentary elections concludes in all provinces

Shafaq News/ Voting in the special election for the Kurdistan Region's parliament concluded at 6 p.m. on Friday, with polling stations inside and outside the Region closing as scheduled.

By noon, turnout figures showed 77% participation in Duhok, 70% in Erbil, 67% in Al-Sulaymaniyah, and 64% in Halabja. The last estimated percentage of participation in Kirkuk reached 50% by 3:30 p.m.

Earlier today, Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed, the head of the Board of Commissioners of Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), described the voting process for the Kurdistan Parliament’s sixth term as "smooth and orderly."

The special voting day, held exclusively for Peshmerga forces and internal security personnel, began at 7 a.m. with 165 polling centers open across the Kurdistan Region..

A total of 1,091 candidates, including men and women, are competing for 100 seats in the regional parliament, five of which are reserved for minority communities as part of a quota system.

According to the election law, at least 30 seats must be allocated to women.

The Kurdistan Region has 2,899,578 registered voters, of whom 215,960 were eligible to participate in the special vote. The remaining 2,683,618 voters will cast their ballots in the general election scheduled for Sunday.