2025 Erbil Forum: Nechirvan Barzani urges end to Iraq's centralism

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced that the new regional government will be formed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), along with other Kurdish parties.

Speaking at the third edition of the Erbil Forum titled "The Future of the Middle East Amid Mounting Uncertainty," Barzani underscored the importance of forming a government that enjoys the trust of all communities in the region. He urged Kurdish parties to ensure that ongoing political talks produce positive outcomes that meet public expectations and maintain political stability.

President Barzani also addressed the governance challenges in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the lack of proper implementation of Iraq’s federal system as a major obstacle. He accused Baghdad of consolidating power instead of adhering to federal principles.

"We are a federal system in name, but not in practice. What is happening in Iraq cannot be called a federal system," he stated. "Baghdad does not act as a federal government but as a centralized authority. Erbil sees Baghdad as purely centralist, and no other federal state in the world operates this way." He urged Iraqi officials to meet in Erbil to define the federal system’s framework and resolve ongoing disputes.

Regarding the economy, Barzani revealed that the US, Russia, and Türkiye are working to restart Kurdistan’s oil exports through the Ceyhan port. "Türkiye has always expressed readiness to resume Kurdistan’s oil exports through the pipeline to Ceyhan," he noted, though discussions remain ongoing.

Barzani also addressed Iraq’s Development Road project, emphasizing Kurdistan’s interest in understanding its route and integration with the region. He stressed that the project should benefit all parties and strengthen ties between Kurdistan and the rest of Iraq.

"The goal is for this project to connect Kurdistan with Iraq, fostering unity and preventing isolation," he explained. "The final design has not yet been determined, but discussions are ongoing to establish a clear vision." While Türkiye views the project as an internal matter, he expressed hope that Baghdad would take the same approach, prioritizing shared interests.