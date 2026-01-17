300+ Press freedom violations in Kurdistan in 2025, watchdog says

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Violations against journalists in the Kurdistan Region nearly doubled in 2025, reaching 315 cases, according to reports released on Saturday by a media watchdog.

In its annual report, the Metro Center for Journalists' Rights described the increase reflected as “entrenched impunity,” documenting 74 cases involving physical assaults, threats, or direct attacks on journalists. The center also recorded 53 incidents in which journalistic equipment was seized or destroyed, along with 120 cases involving coverage bans or discriminatory practices.

Security forces detained journalists without warrants, searched mobile phones and violated privacy protections, the Center added, calling the findings evidence of a “serious crisis in the rule of law.”

Metro had reported that violations fell by 22% between 2023 and 2024, but its director at the time, Dyaree Muhammed, warned at the time that authorities were increasingly using indirect measures that he said were no less harmful to press freedom.

The Article 19 Alliance Network, coordinating with the Center, reported 356 protest-related incidents during the year, saying security forces used force against peaceful demonstrators, resulting in deaths, injuries, and dozens of detentions.

The Kurdistan Regional Government did not immediately comment on the reports.

