10 kilos off the streets: Kurdistan’s Asayish intercepts meth shipment

Shafaq News/ Kurdish security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah arrested four suspects and seized 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, the Asayish reported on Saturday.

The raid intercepted three Iranian nationals and a resident of the Kurdistan Region during an attempt to smuggle the drugs to Duhok, according to authorities.

“The operation reflects ongoing coordination between Regional and federal agencies to disrupt narcotics trafficking and dismantle distribution networks across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” the Asayish stated.

Under Iraqi and Kurdish law, drug trafficking can carry heavy penalties, including life imprisonment or capital punishment in severe cases.