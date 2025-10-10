US sanctions Iraq’s Olympic Committee chief over alleged IRGC ties

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States Treasury Department sanctioned Aqeel Muftin, the President of Iraq’s National Olympic Committee, accusing him of managing a commercial bank linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force (IRGC-QF).

In its statement, the Treasury said Muftin and his brother, Ali Muftin, maintain “close relationships with senior intelligence officials of the IRGC and help generate and transfer funds for militias in Iraq that support the IRGC-QF.”

Aqeel Muftin has not commented on the US accusations.