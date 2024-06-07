US expresses concern over Iraqi PMF compliance with military command

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United States expressed concerns regarding the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq potentially "not adhering" to orders from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, according to the United States Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller.

In a brief statement, Miller was asked about the joint operation between the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and the Yemeni Houthis.

"We do remain concerned that individuals within the PMF are not responsive to the Iraqi commander-in-chief and engage in violent and destabilizing activities in Iraq and Syria."

Miller considered the attacks against US and coalition service members, as well as Iraqi security service members and businesses, "undermine Iraq's security and economy." urging the Iraqi Government to rein in these individuals and hold them accountable for breaking Iraqi law.

"It has been our general policy to press the Iraqi Government to prevent attacks being launched on their soil, either against the Government of Israel or against United States interests or United States troops in the region."

After October 7, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq began a series of attacks against US bases in Iraq and Syria and Israeli sites in Palestine "in solidarity with the people in Gaza and the Palestinian resistance."

Since late May, businesses and restaurants associated with American brands have been targeted in a series of attacks. The latest incident occurred on Monday evening when individuals attacked restaurants on Palestine Street in central Baghdad. Previous attacks have targeted various American-brand establishments across the capital.

Within a week, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported incidents of sabotage and homemade explosive devices targeting various locations in Baghdad, including KFC, Liz Jolie House, the Cambridge Institute, and the Caterpillar Company in the al-Karrada district. The perpetrators, riding motorcycles and vehicles, have been arrested and are affiliated with a security agency.