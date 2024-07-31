Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr

Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr
2024-07-31T15:41:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) supporters held a funeral procession on Wednesday for the victims of the US airstrike on a PMF brigade site in Jurf al-Sakhr, northern Babil Governorate.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the funeral procession started near the PMF Media Directorate on Palestine Street, east of the capital, Baghdad.

The PMF, a predominantly Shiite paramilitary force, confirmed that the strike, carried out by missiles fired from aircraft, killed four of its members.

A US official justified the airstrike as a defensive measure, stating that the target was launching drones that posed a threat to US and coalition forces. The strike marked the first of its kind since February, when the US killed an Iranian-backed commander.

Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr
Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr
Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr
Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr
Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon