Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) supporters held a funeral procession on Wednesday for the victims of the US airstrike on a PMF brigade site in Jurf al-Sakhr, northern Babil Governorate.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the funeral procession started near the PMF Media Directorate on Palestine Street, east of the capital, Baghdad.

The PMF, a predominantly Shiite paramilitary force, confirmed that the strike, carried out by missiles fired from aircraft, killed four of its members.

A US official justified the airstrike as a defensive measure, stating that the target was launching drones that posed a threat to US and coalition forces. The strike marked the first of its kind since February, when the US killed an Iranian-backed commander.