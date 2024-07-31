Dozens mourn PMF victims of US airstrike in Jurf al-Sakhr
Shafaq News/ Dozens of Popular Mobilization
Forces (PMF) supporters held a funeral procession on Wednesday for the victims
of the US airstrike on a PMF brigade site in Jurf al-Sakhr, northern Babil
Governorate.
According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent,
the funeral procession started near the PMF Media Directorate on Palestine
Street, east of the capital, Baghdad.
The PMF, a predominantly Shiite paramilitary
force, confirmed that the strike, carried out by missiles fired from aircraft,
killed four of its members.
A US official justified the airstrike as a
defensive measure, stating that the target was launching drones that posed a
threat to US and coalition forces. The strike marked the first of its kind
since February, when the US killed an Iranian-backed commander.