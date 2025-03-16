New Iraqi armed factions vow “jihad” against US

Shafaq News / Armed factions advocating “jihad” to protect Iraq and defend Yemen against US military operations have surfaced, declaring their readiness to confront American forces.

A man delivering a pre-written statement announced the formation of the “Abbas Martyrdom Shield Forces” brigade (Quwat Dera’a Al-Abbas Al-Ishtishadiyah). According to the spokesperson in the video, the faction’s objectives are to “protect Iraq and its faith,” calling on Iraqi citizens and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members to join their “jihadist project.”

Another faction, saying it is a part of the Axis of Resistance, “Jerusalem Cry Brigades,” (Kataib Sarkhat Al-Quds) issued a statement directed at Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, condemning US strikes in Yemen. The group declared its full readiness to “respond to these crimes” by targeting American interests in the region “wherever they exist” and using “appropriate means to make them pay for their crimes against our people.”

On Friday, US forces launched military operations targeting Houthi positions, key command centers, and manufacturing sites, killing at least 30 and causing significant damage. Witnesses described the strike as “akin to an earthquake.”

تحديث :الإحصائية الأولية لعدد ضحايا العدوان الأمريكي الذي استهدف مناطق مدنية وسكنية فى صنعاءو محافظةصعدة والبيضاء ورداع ليومنا هذاالسبت الموافق 15مارس 2025مأدت تلك المجازر إلى سقوط( 132)من المدنيين العزل منهم (31) شهيدا و(101)جريحآ معظمهم من الأطفال والنساء سقطوا — د. أنيس الاصبحي Dr-Anees Alasbahi (@alasbahi_dr) March 16, 2025

According to Washington officials, the strikes serve as a warning to Iran and will continue until threats to maritime security are neutralized.

In Iraq, the assassination of PMF deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 led to the emergence of numerous armed factions that carried out attacks against US forces. In response, Washington has conducted multiple airstrikes in the country since then. While many of these groups have since faded in name, their operations against US forces have continued.