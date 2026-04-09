US blames Iran-aligned factions for Kuwait Consulate attack in Basra

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

On Thursday, the United States condemned in “the strongest terms” the April 7 attack on the Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra, calling on Iraq to hold those responsible accountable.

In a statement, the US State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs urged Baghdad to “dismantle the Iraqi terrorist groups aligned with Iran,” which it accused of carrying out the attack and using Iraqi territory to threaten regional security.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms the April 7 attack on the Kuwaiti Consulate in Basrah. The Iraqi government must hold accountable and dismantle the Iraqi terrorist groups aligned with Iran that conducted this attack and continue to use Iraqi territory and… — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) April 9, 2026

Dozens of protesters stormed the consulate earlier this week, tore down the Kuwaiti flag, and raised the Iraqi flag in its place. The incident, according to sources, followed a missile strike launched from Kuwaiti territory that hit a house in the Safwan district of Basra’s Khor al-Zubair area, killing several people.

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Iraq also called for information on individuals involved in attacks targeting its facilities, offering a reward of up to $3 million for tips related to “terrorist militia groups in Iran or others” operating in the country.