Kuwait holds Iraq responsible for consulate breach

Shafaq News- Basra/ Kuwait

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned the storming of its consulate in Basra on Tuesday as a "serious violation" of diplomatic norms, holding the Iraqi government fully responsible and demanding immediate accountability for those involved.

In a statement, the ministry also pushed back against any suggestion of Kuwaiti involvement in the strike that triggered the protests. "Kuwait is not a party to any regional or international conflict and has never permitted -and will never permit- its territory to be used to launch attacks against any state," the statement said, warning that continued violations of this nature would damage bilateral relations and undermine mutual trust.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالثلاثاء 7 أبريل 2026تعرب دولة الكويت عن إدانتها واستنكارها البالغين، وبأشد العبارات، لأعمال الاقتحام والتخريب التي استهدفت القنصلية العامة لدولة الكويت في مدينة البصرة، وما صاحبها من اعتداءات سافرة على حرمة البعثة القنصلية، في انتهاك غير مقبول وخطير… pic.twitter.com/biWsn4K3mp — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) April 7, 2026

The consulate storming came after a missile fired from Kuwaiti territory killed five people at a house in Khor al-Zubair in the Safwan district of Basra, a house a security source told Shafaq News belonged to an armed faction and was being used as a gathering point at the time of the strike.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from the wreckage, while search operations continued for a woman and her young daughter who were present at the time of impact.

Basra's local government declared three days of mourning for the victims, an informed source told Shafaq News.