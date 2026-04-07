IRI claims 19 operations in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, in a statement on Tuesday, it had carried out 19 operations over the past 24 hours, deploying dozens of drones against “enemy bases” inside Iraq and across the region.

The announcement comes as armed factions continue to target foreign military installations inside the country, against the backdrop of a regional war that erupted on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched a sustained assault on Iran, killing hundreds including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The conflict widened on March 2 when Hezbollah entered the fighting, drawing Lebanon in. Iran's retaliation has since sent shockwaves across Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally