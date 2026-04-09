Israel's Netanyahu orders direct talks with Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on ​Thursday that he instructed his team to begin peace talks with Lebanon, adding that it will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations with Beirut.

In a statement, Netanyahu said his decision came "In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to ​open direct negotiations with Israel.”

The Lebanese government hasn’t responded yet to Netanyahu's remarks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible. 1/2 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam ordered the Lebanese Army and security forces to reinforce full state control over Beirut and restrict weapons to “legitimate forces only” in the capital, citing the Taif Agreement, which ended the civil war. He also directed security forces to strictly enforce the law, pursue violators, and refer them to the judiciary.

An hour before Netanyahu’s statement, ​Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the only solution to ​the situation in Lebanon is to achieve a ceasefire between Israel ‌and ⁠Lebanon, “followed by direct negotiations between them,” stressing that he was working on a diplomatic track on this matter that was starting to be seen “positively” by international actors.