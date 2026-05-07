Washington to host third round of Lebanon-Israel talks next week

Shafaq News- Beirut

A third round of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for May 14–15 in Washington, the US State Department confirmed on Thursday, even as cross-border escalations between Israel and Hezbollah persist.

The Lebanese delegation will include former ambassador to Washington Simon Karam, current ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, Deputy Head of Mission Wissam Boutros, and the military attaché at the Lebanese embassy in Washington. The Israeli delegation has not yet been named.

The second round of ambassador-level discussions took place on April 23, following an initial session in Washington one week earlier and three days after a US-backed ceasefire that halted military operations between Hezbollah and Israel.

The ceasefire, extended by US President Donald Trump for an additional three weeks, did not halt Israeli military activity on the ground. Lebanese media documented multiple aerial assaults across southern areas, including Nabatieh, Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil, and Tyre districts.

An Israeli attack targeted a Civil Defense team affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority in Majdal Selm, injuring several members. Another raid on a residential house in Harouf killed one person and wounded three others. A separate bombing on Bir al-Salasel also left additional injuries.

شهيد وعدد من الاصابات في غارتين استهدفتا محيط النادي الحسيني الجديد في الدوير والجبانة الفوقا للبلدة https://t.co/nCUTpZUn1x — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 7, 2026

The village of Doueir faced repeated assaults. One missile failed to detonate, while a drone operation impacted a motorcycle near the cemetery road, injuring one person. Minutes later, additional raids targeted the village again, causing further injuries and widespread damage.

الطيران المعادي دمر ساحة بلدة الدويرومنازل وجانبا من مسجدها واستهدف دراجة نارية https://t.co/CWErvx3gHa — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 7, 2026

Attacks continued at the time of reporting.

Lebanese authorities documented more than 8,500 Israeli strikes since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 2,727 people and injured 8,438 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah, however, said it responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm drone assault on Israeli forces in the southern town of Debbin, claiming “confirmed hit’’. In separate statements, the group detailed operations targeting gatherings of soldiers in Shamaa and attacking a Merkava tank in Bint Jbeil using an explosive drone. It added that Israeli forces attempting to recover the tank were later subjected to artillery fire.

It also claimed the destruction of a newly deployed Iron Dome platform near Jal al-Alam through another drone attack. Additional operations included shelling gatherings of Israeli troops at the Muthallath Alaman–Qusair junction using two explosive drones, with claims of multiple casualties.

The Israeli military reported 910 soldiers injured in ground operations in southern Lebanon, including 52 in serious condition and 114 in moderate condition.