US: Iran’s grip on next government threatens Iraq’s interests

Washington linked Iraq’s handling of ISIS detainees to the country’s political direction on Monday, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani amid US warnings over Iran’s role in the next government.

In a statement, Rubio pointed to what he described as Iraqi steps to speed up the transfer and detention of ISIS members inside Iraq, following unrest in northeastern Syria that has raised fresh security concerns.

The two sides also addressed diplomatic efforts to push foreign governments to repatriate their nationals held in Iraq and move forward with prosecutions.

The call extended to Iraq’s government-formation talks, where Rubio warned that a government shaped by Iranian influence would struggle to prioritise Iraq’s interests, shield the country from regional conflict, or sustain a balanced partnership with the United States.

The exchange comes as security officials caution against a possible ISIS resurgence after clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian government troops near detention sites in northeastern Syria. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), working with Iraqi authorities, has begun transferring about 7,000 detainees to “secure facilities” inside Iraq, with further transfers expected.

Politically, the Coordination Framework, a Shiite bloc holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, has nominated former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki to form the next government. His State of Law Coalition won 29 seats in the recent elections. Al-Sudani has withdrawn from seeking a second term, despite his bloc finishing first with 46 seats.

